Arbitrator Should Hear T-Mobile IP Row, 4th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 10:28 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel decided Wednesday to uphold a lower court’s ruling on allegations of trademark infringement against T-Mobile US Inc., dismissing Simply Wireless Inc.’s complaint after finding that it signed an agreement to allow an arbitrator to resolve all arbitrability disputes.



Simply Wireless sued T-Mobile in October 2015, claiming infringement under the Lanham Act as well as Virginia state law. It says it it partnered with T-Mobile to market and distribute equipment through HSN and QVC television channels only to see the telecom giant file...

