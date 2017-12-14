Watchdog 'Concerned' Over Pensions Advice To Steelworkers

Law360, London (December 14, 2017, 4:54 PM GMT) -- The U.K. pensions watchdog is “very concerned” that unscrupulous financial advisers are approaching members of the 125,000-strong British Steel pension insurance scheme, in a case that exposes the difficulty of regulating retirement plans for financially troubled companies.



The Pensions Regulator, or TPR, alerted the influential House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee, which published the watchdog’s written evidence on Wednesday. The cross-party parliamentary panel is investigating the savings plan and fears that retirees may lose out because of financial woes at British Steel’s successor company, Tata...

