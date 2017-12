FCA Hands Out 1st Late Disclosure Fine To Alt-Listed Firm

Law360, London (December 14, 2017, 2:49 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has fined a U.K. investment firm £70,000 ($94,000) for failing to publicly disclose inside information required under the European Union's market abuse rules, in the British watchdog's first penalty since the regulation took effect on a company listed on the London Stock Exchange's more flexible market for smaller firms.



The regulator said that Tejoori Ltd. failed to release an announcement about a sale of one of its material investments, BEKON Holding AG, as swiftly as it could have done. What the FCA called...

