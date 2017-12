Ill. Appeals Court Revives Hospital Worker's Retaliation Suit

Law360, Springfield (December 14, 2017, 10:00 PM EST) -- A man who claimed he was fired in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment at work will have his day in court, an Illinois appellate panel ruled Wednesday in reversing a trial court's dismissal of his case against an Illinois hospital.



Bret Metzler, a former employee at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, Illinois, sued the hospital last year after thrice being rebuffed by the Illinois Department of Human Rights when the agency found no credible evidence of harassment each time Metzler requested an investigation into his...

