Horizon Global Grabs Tow Accessory Maker For €169M

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 1:54 PM EST) -- Michigan-based tow truck and trailer equipment maker Horizon Global Corp. agreed to buy a towing accessory company from Netherlands-based H2 Equity Partners BV for €169 million ($198.9 million), the company said Thursday.



H2 will sell the Brink Group, makers of towbars, wiring kits and other towing accessories, to Horizon for €169 million financed through long-term debt and cash. The Brink Group deals with original equipment manufacturers and suppliers and Horizon believes that the acquisition will enhance the company's portfolio in these markets as well as aftermarket...

