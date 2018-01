Fried Frank Nabs Veteran Cyber Crimes Federal Prosecutor

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:06 PM EST) -- A veteran federal prosecutor with a background overseeing complex cybersecurity and international money laundering cases has joined Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP’s New York office as a white collar defense attorney, the firm has announced.



Una A. Dean, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, joined the firm as a partner on Dec. 11. In addition to expanding Fried Frank’s cybersecurity practice, Dean will represent clients in internal investigations examining sanctions, securities fraud and public corruption, the firm said....

To view the full article, register now.