Judge Could Reach Split Ruling On CFPB Leadership

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 10:25 PM EST) -- A chief complaint about President Donald Trump's appointment of a White House staffer to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is that it erodes the agency's independence, but experts say a judge could reassert that independence even as he upholds the president's right to fill that post.



Former CFPB Director Richard Cordray designated his deputy, Leandra English, to lead the agency upon his departure on Nov. 24. The same day, Trump appointed Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to serve as acting director until...

