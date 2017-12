Design Patent Case Not Ready For Appeal, Judge Told

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 7:53 PM EST) -- A loading dock maker urged a Wisconsin federal judge not to allow an immediate appeal in a design patent case, saying the Federal Circuit has made clear it’s not ready to address a question left open by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Samsung v. Apple.



In a brief filed Wednesday, Systems Inc. opposed Nordock Inc.’s request that it be allowed to ask the appeals court for an order regarding the appropriate factors for determining the so-called “article of manufacture” in a design patent case....

