Split Texas Panel Sides With AG In Medicaid Docs Fight

Law360, Houston (December 14, 2017, 5:45 PM EST) -- A split Texas appellate panel on Thursday sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his fight over access to documents regarding health care service providers' claims for Medicaid reimbursement, overturning a district court win for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which had argued the documents weren't subject to open records laws.



The panel of judges from Texas' Third Court of Appeals sided with the attorney general 2-1, holding that the trial court wrongly granted summary judgment in favor of the HHSC, and sent...

