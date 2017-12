Scammers Use FEMA-Like Logo To Bilk Maria Victims: Report

Law360, Washington (December 15, 2017, 9:08 PM EST) -- Fraudsters are attempting to extract payment and personal information from survivors of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico by using knock-off Federal Emergency Management Agency logos to advertise assistance with agency paperwork, a Department of Homeland Security watchdog has warned.



A number of outfits are soliciting fees for help completing disaster assistance forms, a service FEMA provides for free, while using signage that falsely implies an association with the agency, according to a DHS Office of Inspector General report made public Dec. 11.



“During our ongoing disaster...

