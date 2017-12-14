NJ Banking And Insurance Czar To Join Walsh Pizzi

By Jeannie O'Sullivan

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:43 PM EST) -- Walsh Pizzi O’Reilly Falanga LLP has nabbed New Jersey’s banking and insurance regulator to helm the Newark-based firm’s newly formed insurance practice when he leaves his post in January, the firm said Thursday.

Richard J. Badolato, who has served as the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance since August 2015, will dole out insurance and healthcare regulatory and enforcement advice, and handle insurance coverage disputes and counseling and related defense work when he joins the firm in January, when Gov.-Elect Phil Murphy takes...
