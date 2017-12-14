NJ Banking And Insurance Czar To Join Walsh Pizzi
Richard J. Badolato, who has served as the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance since August 2015, will dole out insurance and healthcare regulatory and enforcement advice, and handle insurance coverage disputes and counseling and related defense work when he joins the firm in January, when Gov.-Elect Phil Murphy takes...
