Doctor Certification Group Sheds Antitrust Case

Law360, Chicago (December 15, 2017, 1:15 PM EST) -- A nonprofit that oversees a group of medical specialty certification boards has not violated antitrust laws by teaming up with a hospital accreditation company to ensure hospital doctors are certified by its members, an Illinois federal judge has ruled.



U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood granted the American Board of Medical Specialties’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Inc., finding in an opinion filed Wednesday that the association had not shown how the board’s actions restricted the medical...

