DHS Detainees Strip-Searched Without Suspicion: Watchdog

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog has identified numerous problems with how immigrants are treated — including improper strip-searches — at several detention facilities throughout the U.S., according to a report released by the office.



The inspections by the Office of Inspector General found that available language services that could have assisted in communicating with detainees were not always used, detainees were all strip-searched upon entering one locale and some individuals were housed incorrectly based on their criminal history, according to the Dec. 11 report....

