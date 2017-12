Top International Tax Cases Of 2017: Year-In-Review

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 12:45 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service saw some stinging losses this year in cases challenging how it handled multinational companies, including a U.S. Tax Court ruling that sided with Amazon in a high-stakes transfer pricing dispute and another decision that ripped the agency for canceling advance pricing agreements with Eaton Corp.



Here, Law360 looks back at the top international tax cases of 2017.



Tax Court Backs Amazon in $1.5 Billion Transfer Pricing Fight



Amazon.com Inc. won a major victory in its $1.5 billion tax dispute with the IRS...

