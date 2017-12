Avon Faces EU High Court Setback In £14M VAT Refund Case

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:53 PM EST) -- The European Union’s top court on Thursday dealt a blow to Avon in its £14 million ($18.7 million) refund suit against the U.K. over alleged value added tax overpayments, rejecting the cosmetic company’s argument that the government’s system treats it unfairly based on its business practices.



At issue is the how the U.K. government handles the VAT, which is imposed on products whose value increases at production stages and at final sale, in the context of business models like the one used by Avon Cosmetics Ltd....

