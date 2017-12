Law360's The Week in Discipline

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:38 PM EST) -- A veteran California lawyer accused of stealing settlement money from ranchers hurt by a wildfire and an Ohio attorney who refused to participate in a trial lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar.



California



San Francisco Bay Area lawyer William J. Reed was hit with disciplinary charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlement money stemming from a wildfire more than a decade ago.



According to the state bar, Reed held...

