Expert Analysis

Corporate Divorce: Essential Case Intake Questions

By Damian Albergo December 18, 2017, 12:12 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 12:12 PM EST) -- Here is a scenario that confronts many lawyers: A client has a dispute with his or her business partner and approaches a lawyer about ending the relationship. In some cases, the client’s partners will agree that the relationship is irreconcilable and will cooperate in a voluntary separation. In most cases, however, the economics and the client’s demands will make a quick and voluntary separation unlikely, resulting in a protracted and expensive litigation or arbitration. These “business divorces,” like real divorces, can be emotionally charged events that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular