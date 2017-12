Court OKs 2nd Swing At Ripken Baseball Camps In IP Fight

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:46 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal court on Wednesday granted a company suing Cal Ripken Jr.'s baseball camps a chance to amend its suit against the retired player's camps over patent infringement, finding that adding other Ripken-owned camps would not prejudice the company.



Zito LLC was granted its request to amend its complaint against Ripken Baseball Camps & Clinics LLC, the parent company of which is Baltimore-based CRJ Inc., with the court finding that the addition of four more baseball camps is within the company's rights at this stage...

