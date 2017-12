Boston Herald Seeks Speedy Ch. 11 Sale To GateHouse

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 10:09 PM EST) -- The publisher of the Boston Herald, now bankrupt with plans to sell the tabloid to newspaper chain GateHouse Media LLC, asked Wednesday for a hearing in early January to establish stalking horse protections and set a date to close the sale in late March.



Herald Media Holdings Inc., which filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last week, filed notice Wednesday that it will be appearing in court on Jan. 4 seeking approval of a sale process that would culminate completely by March 28. The company is also...

