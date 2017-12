IRS Reports Fewer Tax ID Theft Cases In 2017

Law360, Los Angeles (December 14, 2017, 6:18 PM EST) -- The number of tax identity theft cases fell by more than one-third in fiscal 2017 compared with the previous year, but investigations of tax abuse schemes rose, according to a report released Thursday by the arm of the IRS in charge of investigating tax crimes.



The IRS Criminal Investigation Division initiated 374 tax ID theft cases in fiscal 2017, compared with 573 the year before, according to the division’s annual report.



Identity theft-related tax refund fraud can happen when a person uses personal information such as...

To view the full article, register now.