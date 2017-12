Atty, Stock Transfer Agent Charged In Stock Fraud Scheme

Law360, Miami (December 14, 2017, 9:24 PM EST) -- The federal government filed charges Thursday against a California attorney and a Colorado registered stock transfer agent as it continued to expand an investigation into a pump-and-dump scheme in which the co-conspirators issued shares in fraudulent shell companies and sold them to investors at a profit.



John Ahearn, of Eire, Colorado, and securities attorney Andrew H. Wilson of Nevada City, California, are the latest to face allegations of participating in what federal authorities have dubbed the Shell Factory Fraud. Ten other defendants have previously been charged...

