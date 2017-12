JPMorgan Dodges Suit Alleging Aid To $3.7B Ponzi Scheme

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:56 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Thursday affirmed a bankruptcy court's recommendation to dismiss a suit against JPMorgan Chase & Co. by a hedge fund alleging the bank aided businessman Thomas Petters’ $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme, finding the court lacks jurisdiction and the suit was filed too late.



U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank found that Ritchie Capital Management LLC had failed to establish the court had personal jurisdiction to hear its claims that a JPMorgan entity based in Europe was used to help launder money for Petters....

