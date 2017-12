Insurer Off Hook In River Contamination Row, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:58 PM EST) -- Indian Harbor Insurance Co. doesn’t need to defend a lead pigment maker in a suit over river contamination, the Third Circuit ruled Thursday, affirming a lower court’s ruling that the company was only able to slip through an exclusion loophole due to "scrivener's error.”



The three-judge panel agreed with a New Jersey federal court’s ruling that found NL Environmental Management Systems and NL Industries had only been able to argue that a policy exclusion applied to one but not the other because the policy’s drafters had...

