Retailers, Policy Orgs. Back Gov’t In AmEx High Court Fight

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:10 PM EST) -- A trove of retailers and public interest groups Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that upheld the legality of American Express' anti-steering provisions, which they said spells disaster for consumers and competition law alike.



Eight separate briefs were filed by groups including the American Antitrust Institute and the Open Markets Institute as well as retailers including Publix Super Markets Inc., Jack in the Box Inc. and Bally Total Fitness Corp. in support of the federal government and the 17 states that sued...

To view the full article, register now.