Observation Wheel Builder Reaches Deal On Interim DIP Cash

Law360, Wilmington (December 14, 2017, 6:59 PM EST) -- The company contracted to design and build a large observation wheel in Staten Island, New York, reached a deal with the wheel’s owners Thursday in Delaware to allow the bankrupt design company interim access to post-petition financing to be used to pay storage costs for large amounts of components for the wheel.



During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, attorneys for Mammoet-Starneth LLC said it needed cash to pay storage fees to subcontractors who produced components to be used in the construction of the wheel, explaining that...

