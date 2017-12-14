USCIS Ends Temporary Protected Status For Nicaraguans

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:08 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is ending a 20-year a temporary protected status program for Nicaraguans effective in January 2019, according to a notice issued Thursday in the Federal Register.



Nicaraguans’ temporary protected status is set to expire Jan. 5, 2018, but the agency said it would expire in effect 12 months later to “provide for an orderly transition.” Nicaraguan nationals who currently have and wish to maintain TPS status until its effective end date will have 60 days from the notice’s publication in the Federal Register...

