Milbank Tweed Requests $5.8M For Takata Committee Work

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:30 PM EST) -- Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy LLP filed a compensation application Thursday in Delaware, saying it had incurred $5.8 million in fees and expenses for its work in representing the official committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of air bag maker Takata since it was formed in July.



In the interim application covering the period from July 6 through Oct. 31, Milbank Tweed said its team has spent more than 6,500 hours working on the case, with four individual attorneys spending more than 500...

