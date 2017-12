Cisco’s Acts In IP Row Don’t Seem 'Egregious,' Judge Says

Law360, San Jose (December 14, 2017, 4:40 PM EST) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday that she’d likely toss willful infringement allegations from Finjan Inc.’s suit accusing Cisco Systems Inc. of buying and using technologies from a smaller company that infringe its cybersecurity patents, saying she didn’t see “egregious conduct” in the pleadings.



U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman didn’t issue a final ruling Thursday on Cisco’s motion seeking to trim the willful infringement claims from the second revision of Finjan’s suit, telling the parties after oral arguments that she’d give the matter additional consideration....

