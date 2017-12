Wis. Sen. Blesses Tax Bill Changes, Yet Some In GOP Waver

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:40 PM EST) -- Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who negotiated a key provision for pass-through businesses in the final version of the Senate’s $1.4 trillion tax cut bill, on Thursday endorsed a further change that is being floated to give such businesses a 20 percent tax deduction, though not all Republicans are yet in full support of the bill.



Johnson’s vote, among those of a handful of other Republicans who were on the fence, was crucial to getting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in the Senate on Dec....

