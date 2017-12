Ex-Houston Tech Co. CEO Charged With $30M Investor Fraud

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:34 PM EST) -- The former chief executive of a Texas software company was charged by federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday with defrauding investors out of around $30 million and embezzling upwards of $7 million from the company.



Ray C. Davis, who led Behavioral Recognition Systems Inc. until 2015, was arrested Thursday, hit with charges of securities fraud and wire fraud and sued by the SEC. The federal agencies said Davis, whose company created video analytics software, lied to investors about where their money was...

