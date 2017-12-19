Expert Analysis

Filing A Naturalization Application In The New Age

By Douglas Halpert December 19, 2017, 11:24 AM EST

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 11:24 AM EST) -- Lawful permanent residents of the United States may, as the label designating their legal status suggests, spend their entire lives in the U.S. without becoming U.S. citizens. Historically, many have, after acquiring their “green cards,” spent the remainder of their lives in the United States without attaining the ultimate immigration status of citizenship. However, in recent years, a growing number of lawful permanent residents have decided to apply to become naturalized citizens.

This trend has accelerated in the past year since Donald Trump became president. A...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular