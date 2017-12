NLRB Overturns Employee Handbook Standard

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:13 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board overturned its 2004 Lutheran Heritage Village-Livonia standard for weighing the legality of employee handbook policies in a 3-2 decision Thursday, with the Republican majority saying the board should balance a given rule's impact on workers' rights and the employer's reasons for maintaining it going forward.



The ruling, handed down in a case involving The Boeing Co., overturns board precedent stating that a policy is illegal if employees could "reasonably construe" it to bar them from exercising their rights to band together...

