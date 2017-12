NLRB Ditches Browning-Ferris Joint Employer Test

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:07 PM EST) -- A divided National Labor Relations Board on Thursday erased the landmark expansion of its test for determining joint employment that it had issued in the 2015 Browning-Ferris Industries case, voting along party lines to revert back to its previous standard.



Thursday's NLRB majority said that while the panel in Browning Ferris Industries was driven by a "well-intentioned" desire to protect employees' collective bargaining rights with third parties, the standard it created has five "major" problems. (AP) In the 3-2 vote, the board’s Republican members overturned the...

