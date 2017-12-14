Senate Confirms Trump's EPA GC, Water Chief Picks

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Matthew Leopold of Carlton Fields as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's general counsel, and Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General David Ross as the EPA's water office chief.



As EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s top legal adviser, Leopold would be responsible for helping support the Trump administration's environmental policy goals, which include rolling back several Obama-era rules such as the Clean Power Plan and Clean Water Rule.



Leopold, currently of counsel at Carlton Fields in the firm’s government law and consulting practice group,...

