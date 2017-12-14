Senate Confirms Trump's EPA GC, Water Chief Picks
As EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s top legal adviser, Leopold would be responsible for helping support the Trump administration's environmental policy goals, which include rolling back several Obama-era rules such as the Clean Power Plan and Clean Water Rule.
Leopold, currently of counsel at Carlton Fields in the firm’s government law and consulting practice group,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login