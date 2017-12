SEC Gets Extension Of Asset Freeze For Digital Coin Offerer

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:18 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday signed off on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s bid to extend an asset freeze against the initial coin offering business allegedly involved in what the agency has claimed was a $15 million scam run by a Quebecois couple.



The SEC alleged in a suit brought earlier this month that PlexCorps was an “unincorporated entity” run by Dominic Lacroix, a Quebec resident whom the agency has described as a “recidivist securities law violator in Canada.” Lacroix duped investors into...

To view the full article, register now.