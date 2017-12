Ex-Fla. Congressman Wants Judge Recused In FEC Suit

Law360, Miami (December 15, 2017, 8:51 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, R-Fla., requested a new judge in a Federal Election Commission suit alleging the ex-lawmaker secretly contributed funds to his main Democratic opponent's primary challenger in a 2012 campaign, saying Thursday the judge revealed preconceived opinions about Rivera in a related criminal case.



U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr., who has been assigned Rivera's case, also handled the criminal case against Rivera associate Ana Sol Alliegro, in which she pled guilty to helping to carry out the scheme.



In Thursday's recusal...

