Fla. Defect Notice Ruling May Foster Out-Of-Court Deals

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 6:39 PM EST) -- Florida's high court held on Thursday that an insurance carrier's duty to defend may be triggered by a construction defect notice against its policyholder, a finding that attorneys say could boost insurer participation in a presuit process for resolving defect disputes and lead to more out-of-court settlements.



In the case, general contractor Altman Contractors Inc. is challenging a Florida federal court's ruling that Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co. need not cover its costs to defend against a slew of notices issued under the Florida Statutes'...

