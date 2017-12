EU Gov'ts Agree To Start UK Trade Talks — With Conditions

Law360, London (December 15, 2017, 1:55 PM GMT) -- The leaders of 27 European Union countries agreed on Friday that sufficient progress has been made in initial Brexit talks to open negotiations on a transition phase and Britain's future trade relationship with the bloc's single market, but with conditions.



The decision cleared the final obstacle for talks that U.K. banks and businesses hope will end the threat of a legal vacuum once Britain leaves the EU's regulatory framework in March 2019.



After a summit in Brussels on Friday, the European Council — which represents the...

