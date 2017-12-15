Amazon Pays Italy €100M To Settle Tax Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 7:02 PM EST) -- The Italian revenue agency Agenzia delle Entrate said on Friday it reached an agreement with Amazon.com Inc., in which the online retailer will settle allegations that it avoided paying taxes in the country.



The €100 million ($118 million) payment settled Amazon’s accounts after the revenue agency and the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office investigated two of the company’s European subsidiaries for tax years 2011 through 2015, the agency said.



“Overall, Amazon will pay 100 million euros,” Agenzia delle Entrate said. “The agency confirms its commitment to pursuing...

