Unilever Inks $8B Sale Of Margarine Biz To KKR

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:29 PM EST) -- European consumer goods giant Unilever has agreed to sell its margarine and spreads business to KKR & Co. LP for €6.825 billion ($8.03 billion), the companies revealed Friday, bringing an end to months of speculation concerning the Unilever unit.



London-based Unilever has committed to accept private equity firm KKR’s binding offer, according to a statement. Rumors of an impending sale of the so-called Spreads business date back to October, and other suitors that were supposedly in the running included Apollo Global Management LLC, CVC Capital Partners,...

