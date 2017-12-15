Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We Followed This Week

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 3:46 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Jones Day and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP.



Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.



Marathon Petroleum Corp. and master limited partnership MPLX LP on Friday announced that they have agreed to exchange general partner economic interests in MPLX, which include incentive distribution rights, for 275 million newly issued MPLX common units that together are valued...

To view the full article, register now.