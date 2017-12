Oil And Gas Co. ATX Receives $780M Equity Commitment

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:20 PM EST) -- Newly formed, Texas-based oil and gas company ATX Energy Partners has received a $780 million line of equity financing from private equity firms Warburg Pincus LLC, Yorktown Partners LLC and Pine Brook Partners, the company said Friday.



With this investment, the new company will pursue emerging ways of producing these resources that falls in line with its previous operations procedures in the Southern Delaware Basin and the Williston Basin. ATX is the successor company to Brigham Resources Midstream LLC, which sold nearly all of its southern...

