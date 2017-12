EPA Stalling On Good Neighbor Enforcement, Delaware Says

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:22 PM EST) -- Delaware on Thursday said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's bid to nix a suit claiming it failed to act on petitions seeking to force it to curb pollution seeping across Delaware's border from power plants in neighboring states is merely another unlawful delay tactic.



The First State wants the Third Circuit to vacate the EPA's decision extending the 60-day deadline to act on four Clean Air Act Section 126 petitions Delaware filed last year seeking to force the agency’s hand in regulating pollution from power...

To view the full article, register now.