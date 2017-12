Casino, Union To Settle Unfair Labor Practice Charges

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 7:48 PM EST) -- Las Vegas-based Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has agreed not to interfere with its workers’ rights to join or assist a union as part of a deal with a UNITE HERE affiliate that would settle a matter before the National Labor Relations Board, the union announced Friday.



The announcement said that this week, the Brookfield Asset Management-owned casino agreed to a settlement stemming from the Culinary Workers Union Local 226’s unfair labor practice charges leveled against the casino in September before the National Labor Relations Board....

