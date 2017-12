A Closer Look At 2 Pro-Business Reversals At The NLRB

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 1:12 PM EST) -- Union and nonunion employers alike have reason to celebrate and it’s not just because it is holiday season. Last week, the National Labor Relations Board overruled numerous controversial standards that had broadened the coverage of employee rights in recent years.



It is no coincidence that it was NLRB Chairman Philip Miscimarra’s final week on the board. Miscimarra, a Republican, had announced in August that he would not seek a second term on the board, instead choosing to depart when his term expired on Dec. 16, 2017....

