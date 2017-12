Chinese Lender Tops 2 Year-End IPOs Set To Raise $220M

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 3:40 PM EST) -- At least two companies, including a Chinese online microlender and a life insurance company, are set to price initial public offerings projected to raise about $220 million combined during the week of Dec. 18, among the last few IPOs before the year-end holidays.



Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd., which sells small loans to young adults through an online platform, plans to offer 12 million American depositary shares on the Nasdaq exchange priced between $9 and $11 apiece. The IPO would raise $120 million at the midpoint.



Puerto Rico-based...

