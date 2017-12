DC Circ. Tosses Challenge To FCC Order On Roaming Rates

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:19 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday dismissed telecom provider NTCH's request for review of an order from the Federal Communications Commission governing disputes over voice and data “roaming” rates, saying dismissal is warranted since NTCH failed to seek review from the agency before rolling the challenge into the court.



In an opinion penned by Circuit Judge Harry T. Edwards, the three-judge panel said the wireless phone and internet services provider “is mistaken” in arguing that the order issued by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau was final and thus...

