Unions, Fashion Brand Settle Bangladesh Fire Safety Accord

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:45 PM EST) -- Two international labor unions said Friday they had reached a settlement in arbitration proceedings with an unnamed global fashion company that will ensure the Bangladeshi supplier factories used by the brand are brought up to the safety standards laid out under the country’s Accord on Fire and Building Safety.



IndustriALL Global Union and UNI Global Union said in a statement that the settlement is with one of the two global fashion brands they had initiated arbitration proceedings against at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the...

