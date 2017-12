Senate Confirms US Attys For Pa., Mass.

Law360, Philadelphia (December 15, 2017, 4:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Scott W. Brady, corporate counsel for Federated Investors, as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania and Andrew Lelling, a longtime federal prosecutor, as the U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts.



Brady returns to the office where he served as assistant U.S. attorney between 2004 and 2010, and where he investigated and prosecuted cases in the violent crimes and white collar crimes sections. Earlier in his career, he practiced at Jones Day and at Reed Smith LLP,...

