Mitsubishi Says Generics Co.'s ANDA Infringes Diabetes Med

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:24 PM EST) -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. filed suit Friday in New Jersey federal court against India-based drugmaker Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., alleging that the company had filed an abbreviated new drug application for a generic diabetes medication that would violate two of Mitsubishi’s patents.



In the complaint, Mitsubishi and four companies that hold licenses to the patents at issue, including Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., argued that Macleods had asked the FDA for permission to produce a generic version of Janssen’s Invokana, a drug used to treat...

